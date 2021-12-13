Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 1,639 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $100,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,690,041,000 after acquiring an additional 143,231 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at about $89,133,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,749,000 after acquiring an additional 56,125 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $528,963,000 after acquiring an additional 52,825 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 78.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 110,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $152,763,000 after buying an additional 48,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,588.37 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,033.40 and a 1 year high of $1,626.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,484.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1,465.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The company had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.02 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total transaction of $1,702,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MTD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

