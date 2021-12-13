Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $95.99 Million Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,088,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,296 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.35% of WEC Energy Group worth $95,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 737,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,570,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

WEC opened at $93.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.17 and a 200 day moving average of $92.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.728 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

