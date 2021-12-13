Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,092 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,673 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.35% of United Rentals worth $88,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 33.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.0% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 23,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 17.8% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 27,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

NYSE URI opened at $347.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $363.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.30.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.