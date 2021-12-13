Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 764,580 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,791,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764,580 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $110,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 673.1% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.7% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 994.1% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 148.7% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $61.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.80. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $59.47 and a 1 year high of $69.87.

