Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 24,864 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 886,876 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 24,864 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $92,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AKAM. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,286 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $113.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $102,887.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,089 shares of company stock worth $1,406,567 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AKAM. Oppenheimer cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.73.

