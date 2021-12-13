Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 44,365 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 788,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,365 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of Hilton Worldwide worth $104,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 54,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $430,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $28,403,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,722 shares of company stock valued at $30,789,827. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.71.

HLT opened at $146.13 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.57 and a 52 week high of $154.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.11. The firm has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,124.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

