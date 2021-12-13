Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,994 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $107,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Match Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 418,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Match Group by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,175,000 after acquiring an additional 965,951 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 41.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $987,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTCH opened at $130.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.52. The company has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.19, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.99. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.89 and a 52 week high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. The company had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.82.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.