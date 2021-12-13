SuperFarm (SUPER) Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 13th. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $447.76 million and $35.27 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00002344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014294 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 70.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000124 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00021010 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 401,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

