Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $680.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $650.00 to $680.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Summit Insights cut Broadcom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. The company reported a solid Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a big dividend increase and a robust buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $630.55.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $631.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $539.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.82. The company has a market cap of $260.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $398.28 and a 12-month high of $644.75.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 96.00%.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total value of $1,587,883.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Broadcom by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

