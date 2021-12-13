Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Short Interest Update

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the November 15th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $7.74. The stock had a trading volume of 97,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,217. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.83. Swedish Match AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $552.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.23 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 33.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Swedish Match AB will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

