Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Short Interest Update

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the November 15th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $7.74. The stock had a trading volume of 97,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,217. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.83. Swedish Match AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.
Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $552.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.23 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 33.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Swedish Match AB will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
About Swedish Match AB (publ)
Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.
