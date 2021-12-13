Swerve (SWRV) Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Swerve has a total market cap of $3.87 million and $2.00 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swerve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000527 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swerve has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00038169 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006757 BTC.

Swerve Profile

SWRV is a coin. Its launch date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 18,004,850 coins and its circulating supply is 15,814,338 coins. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

