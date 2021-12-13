Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Declares Stock Repurchase Program

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $362.23. The stock had a trading volume of 727,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,382. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $217.69 and a fifty-two week high of $365.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $332.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.87. The company has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of 75.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNPS. DA Davidson raised their target price on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. HSBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.50.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,934. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,609 shares of company stock valued at $7,745,100 in the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

