Systelligence LLC Acquires 78,825 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Systelligence LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 658,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,825 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF comprises about 3.7% of Systelligence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Systelligence LLC owned 1.53% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $14,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIVR. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 67.3% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF stock opened at $21.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.44. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $29.06.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

