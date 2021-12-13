Systelligence LLC Reduces Position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS)

Systelligence LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,592 shares during the period. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF makes up 0.8% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Systelligence LLC owned about 7.49% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSS opened at $38.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.87. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a 52-week low of $28.38 and a 52-week high of $41.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

