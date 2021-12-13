Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) traded down 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.43 and last traded at $7.43. 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.18.

Taisei Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TISCY)

TAISEI Corp. engages in the construction and engineering business. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Construction, Development, and Others. The Civil Engineering segment covers infrastructure and engineering works such as tunnels, bridges, dams, and airports. The Construction segment deals with the construction of housing and buildings.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Taisei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.