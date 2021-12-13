Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Shares Down 3.6%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) shares fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.43 and last traded at $7.43. 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18.

Taisei Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TISCY)

TAISEI Corp. engages in the construction and engineering business. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Construction, Development, and Others. The Civil Engineering segment covers infrastructure and engineering works such as tunnels, bridges, dams, and airports. The Construction segment deals with the construction of housing and buildings.

