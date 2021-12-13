Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the November 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Taisho Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

TAIPY traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $11.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,495. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $18.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average is $13.91.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies which are engaged in the manufacture and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, food, and miscellaneous goods. It operates through the Self-Medication and Prescription segments. The Self-Medication segment conducts research and development (R&D), manufacture, and sale of OTC drugs, quasi-drugs, food, and general medical and hygiene supplies; and deals with the lease of real estate properties and management of hotels.

