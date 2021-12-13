Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Director Russell Edward Hallbauer Sells 11,000 Shares

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.67, for a total value of C$29,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,311,848 shares in the company, valued at C$8,842,634.16.

Russell Edward Hallbauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 40,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total transaction of C$104,000.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 20,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.64, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00.

TSE TKO opened at C$2.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$729.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17. Taseko Mines Limited has a 1-year low of C$1.36 and a 1-year high of C$3.22.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$132.56 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 3.3600001 earnings per share for the current year.

TKO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Taseko Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taseko Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.20.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

