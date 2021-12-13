TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TASK. Bank of America lowered shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.89.

Shares of TASK opened at $42.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.08. TaskUs has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TaskUs will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $121,331,650.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $499,377,070.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TASK. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TaskUs by 429.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the third quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

