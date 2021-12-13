Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TTM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tata Motors in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of TTM traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.82. 18,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,679. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average of $24.79. Tata Motors has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $35.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 17.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Tata Motors by 63.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,980 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tata Motors by 70.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 36,047 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 29.3% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 5.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

