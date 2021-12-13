Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Several analysts recently issued reports on TTM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tata Motors in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.
Shares of TTM traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.82. 18,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,679. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average of $24.79. Tata Motors has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $35.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.
About Tata Motors
Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.
