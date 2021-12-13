Taylor Consulting, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAYO) Short Interest Update

Taylor Consulting, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAYO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TAYO remained flat at $$0.20 during trading hours on Monday. Taylor Consulting has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23.

About Taylor Consulting

Taylor Consulting, Inc operates as a development stage company, which engages in consulting to improve performance enhancement. The company was founded on February 29, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

