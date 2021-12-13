TCW Group Inc. Acquires 15,822 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,822 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,891,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,837,000 after acquiring an additional 365,102 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1,086.7% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 108,665 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 173,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after buying an additional 13,808 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,536,000 after buying an additional 254,903 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BWA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays raised their price target on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.92.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWA opened at $46.07 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.26 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.53.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.12%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

