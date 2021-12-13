TCW Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 93,231 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 93,231 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth about $455,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,373 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 707,101 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,257,000 after purchasing an additional 18,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 9.1% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $37.66 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average of $43.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The business’s revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.59.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.