TCW Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,888 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Manitowoc worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 2,892.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTW stock opened at $19.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $685.75 million, a P/E ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 2.26. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.61.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $404.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.64 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

