TCW Group Inc. Has $4.87 Million Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,751 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 242.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 43.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 49.5% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 155.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PENN opened at $48.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $142.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.07.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PENN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

