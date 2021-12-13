TCW Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 55.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,427 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 52,200 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $713,764.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,619 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,776.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $3,984,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,121 shares of company stock worth $10,412,765 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

STAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $90.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 197.24 and a beta of 0.95. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $73.71 and a fifty-two week high of $163.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.05.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

