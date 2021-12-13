TCW Group Inc. Makes New $2.09 Million Investment in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 98,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter worth $54,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter worth $286,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter worth $280,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in VIZIO by 40.3% during the second quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in VIZIO during the second quarter valued at $365,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZIO opened at $18.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.98. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $588.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other VIZIO news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 65,931 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $1,398,396.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 15,477 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $303,503.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,499,227 shares of company stock worth $31,142,940.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZIO shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Cannonball Research started coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

