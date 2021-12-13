TCW Group Inc. Makes New $3.78 Million Investment in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the second quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 101.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the third quarter worth $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 7.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $272.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $297.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.58 and a beta of 1.42. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $176.94 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.90.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

