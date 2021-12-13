TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Equities research analysts expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to post $3.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity reported sales of $3.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year sales of $15.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.52 billion to $15.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.43 billion to $17.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TE Connectivity.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.47.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 279.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.08. 1,129,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $115.18 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.01. The company has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TE Connectivity (TEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.