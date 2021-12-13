TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Gap Down to $6.55

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.55, but opened at $6.33. TechnipFMC shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 28,167 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTI. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Societe Generale cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.62.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 33,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 637,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 18.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

