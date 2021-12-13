Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,339 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Teck Resources worth $7,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 954.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TECK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.78.

Teck Resources stock opened at $27.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.55. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $29.92.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0399 per share. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.68%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

