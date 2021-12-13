Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Upgraded at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TGLS. B. Riley upgraded Tecnoglass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $18.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.80. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $130.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is 7.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 452.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,108 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 67.1% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 330,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 132,739 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth approximately $2,840,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,710,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,073,000. 19.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

