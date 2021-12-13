Telemus Capital LLC Acquires 2,292 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $7,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in shares of CDW by 5.2% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 20.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in CDW by 2.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CDW by 38.5% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $608,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,358 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDW stock traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $191.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,702. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $125.46 and a 52-week high of $203.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.