Telemus Capital LLC Has $10.01 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 0.8% of Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brightworth boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 5,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.7% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $4,978,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 342.9% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $193.50. The stock had a trading volume of 49,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,226,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $159.56 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.