Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Up 4.8%

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) shares shot up 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.99 and last traded at $49.73. 37,202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,012,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.44.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TENB. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.92.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.40 and a beta of 1.65.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $103,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $1,780,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,946 shares of company stock worth $4,499,665. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,277,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,241 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,971,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Tenable by 75.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,149,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,192,000 after acquiring an additional 925,504 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the second quarter worth approximately $36,975,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 214.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,957,000 after acquiring an additional 873,879 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

