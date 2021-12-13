TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Research Coverage Started at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna assumed coverage on TFI International in a research report on Thursday. They set a positive rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.68.

NYSE:TFII opened at $108.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.00. TFI International has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $120.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in TFI International by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TFI International during the third quarter valued at about $3,855,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of TFI International by 21.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

