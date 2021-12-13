The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 1.3% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 53.7% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Charles Schwab by 39.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Charles Schwab by 42.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $917,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,190,330 shares of company stock worth $96,454,888. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW opened at $80.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $84.49. The firm has a market cap of $146.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

