The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) will announce $1.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Clorox’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. Clorox reported sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clorox will report full-year sales of $7.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $7.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $7.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clorox.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. Clorox’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLX. Barclays reduced their price objective on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.22.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $168.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.19. Clorox has a one year low of $156.23 and a one year high of $231.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.10%.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth $2,786,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clorox (CLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.