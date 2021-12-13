The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €159.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.00 ($178.65) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($179.78) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($157.30) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($157.30) price target on Airbus in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($156.18) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €137.00 ($153.93) target price on Airbus in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbus presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €133.31 ($149.78).

AIR stock opened at €105.58 ($118.63) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €111.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €111.77. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($76.72) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($112.33).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

