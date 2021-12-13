The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stake Raised by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,747,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,270,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,072,846,000 after purchasing an additional 245,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,074,855,000 after purchasing an additional 185,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,681,179,000 after purchasing an additional 744,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,827,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,069,005,000 after purchasing an additional 113,955 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GS stock opened at $391.06 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $237.10 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $399.29 and a 200-day moving average of $390.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.19%.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JMP Securities raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.81.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

