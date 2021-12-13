The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 13,840 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.5% of Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $50,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Home Depot by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $415.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $433.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $376.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.