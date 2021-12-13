The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.65.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on LEV. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.
LEV traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 34,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,067. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16. Lion Electric has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $35.25.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.
Lion Electric Company Profile
The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.
