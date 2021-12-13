The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.65.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LEV. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

LEV traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 34,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,067. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16. Lion Electric has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $35.25.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $11.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lion Electric will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

