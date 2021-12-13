The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Holdings Decreased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 289.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $151.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.73.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMG shares. Truist reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

