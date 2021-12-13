The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by ForthRight Wealth Management LLC

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 103.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Southern comprises 0.3% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 3.4% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Southern by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 5.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 2.1% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $149,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,350 shares of company stock worth $586,657 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SO opened at $65.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $67.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Guggenheim raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

