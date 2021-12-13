The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Receives $162.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.68. 30,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,657. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $133.12 and a one year high of $163.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.