The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,329 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,281 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.7% of Westpac Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $65,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,021,793,000 after acquiring an additional 940,877 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,929,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,893,596,000 after acquiring an additional 813,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.54.

Walt Disney stock opened at $152.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $277.92 billion, a PE ratio of 140.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

