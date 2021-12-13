THG (LON:THG) PT Lowered to GBX 630 at Barclays

THG (LON:THG) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 660 ($8.75) to GBX 630 ($8.35) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

THG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on THG from GBX 715 ($9.48) to GBX 510 ($6.76) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Liberum Capital reduced their price target on THG from GBX 1,080 ($14.32) to GBX 750 ($9.95) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered THG to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 347 ($4.60) to GBX 236 ($3.13) in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, THG has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 597.20 ($7.92).

Get THG alerts:

THG stock opened at GBX 195.50 ($2.59) on Friday. THG has a 1 year low of GBX 170.70 ($2.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 837.80 ($11.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 292.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 496.69. The firm has a market cap of £2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.95.

In related news, insider Damian Sanders purchased 16,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 298 ($3.95) per share, for a total transaction of £49,792.82 ($66,029.47). Also, insider Zillah Byng- Thorne purchased 32,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of £64,582 ($85,641.16). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 79,217 shares of company stock valued at $24,934,002.

THG Company Profile

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.