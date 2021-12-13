Third Century Bancorp (OTCBB:TDCB) Plans $0.09 Dividend

Third Century Bancorp (OTCBB:TDCB) declared a dividend on Friday, December 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

The company has a market cap of $13.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.33. Third Century Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20.

About Third Century Bancorp

Third Century Bancorp operates as the holding company for Mutual Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Indiana. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides consumer loans; mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, including owner occupied, non-owner occupied, construction, development, and small business administration; and Commercial non-real estate loans comprising small business/working capital, equipment/inventory/leases/FF&E loans, accounts receivable, commercial and industrial, line of credit, secured, marketable securities, an unsecured loans.

