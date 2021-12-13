Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilray, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops cannabis based medicines, drugs, drops and oil products. Tilray, Inc. is based in NANAIMO, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TLRY. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Tilray from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $11.80 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC dropped their price target on Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilray presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.49. Tilray has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $67.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 83.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tilray by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Tilray in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,840,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Tilray in the 3rd quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tilray by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

