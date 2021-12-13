Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities assumed coverage on Timbercreek Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Timbercreek Financial stock opened at $7.23 on Thursday. Timbercreek Financial has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $7.97.

Timbercreek Financial Corp. engages in mortgage investment. It offers financing solutions to commercial real estate investors. The company was founded on June 30, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

